Cuban scientific breakthroughs favor situation against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday noted the capacities of Cuban science and its contributions to the current favorable situation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at a working meeting with executives of scientific and innovation centers, the president highlighted the results of research works on the treatment of risk groups like the elderly or children. ‘It clearly shows the contribution of science in this fight, the country’s capacities in this field to deal with complex situations,’ he added. The current results are very encouraging and show that there is a comprehensive focus of scientific and innovative management, because all factors participate. It was learned at the meeting that the results in the administration of the Cuban drug Biomulina-T, created at the Centro Nacional de Biopreparados, in elderly homes have had a significant impact on the quality of life of 8,000 people included in the research. As a result, there was an 86-perent reduction in hospitalizations, a 70-percent decrease in acute respiratory infections, and general mortality dropped 47 percent. The researchers noted that deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory infections in this age group decreased by 42 percent. ‘This is what we want, one of the objectives for the recovery phase is to know how we will immunize the population in different sectors,’ the president pointed out. Another positive result, which Diaz-Canel described as an ennobling experience, was achieved in the treatment of pediatric patients. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in Cuba, 220 children have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and 92 percent of them have recovered from the disease. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking CubaSiguiente Cuban foreign minister condemns death of African-American in US También te puede interesar Cuban foreign minister condemns death of African-American in US Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty