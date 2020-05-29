Cuban foreign minister condemns death of African-American in US Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday described as a brutal assassination the death of African-American George Floyd, who was a victim of a white police officer who pressed his neck with his knee in the US city of Minneapolis. ‘George Floyd ‘did not die’. He was brutally assassinated. Unfortunately it is a story that African-Americans know,’ the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account. According to Rodriguez, the 46-year-old man was unarmed and was shouting ‘I can’t breathe’, but that was not enough to prevent an injustice. ‘The color of the skin should not define us,’ the head of Cuban diplomacy added in his twit, which he published using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. Videos posted on social networks show the arrest, during which the victim was complaining of difficulties to breathe. The footage also shows Floyd begging due to the pain and that he cannot breathe until he closes his eyes. He was declared death shortly afterwards. The incident has caused protests in Minneapolis and other cities of the country like Chicago, Los Angeles and Memphis. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban scientific breakthroughs favor situation against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban scientific breakthroughs favor situation against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty