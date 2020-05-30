French Communist Party supports Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The French Communist Party (PCF) added this Saturday its support to the platform that promotes the delivery of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades present in the world in the fight against the Covid-19. The political organization thus supports the initiative launched at the end of April in France, which already includes more than 60 groups and networks from various sectors of society, also from Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Hungary, Tunisia, Honduras and Cuba. Thousands of Cuban health professionals have supported the efforts of national and local authorities in dozens of countries on several continents, including Europe, to halt the spread and impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is responsible for more than 360,000 deaths worldwide. In this context, the associations Cuba Linda and France Cuba activated the platform to advocate for the granting of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, created in 2005. The call supported by organizations and personalities has as components a petition on the portal MesOpinions.com, with 850 signatures until this Saturday, and a group on Facebook, with 2,130 members. The Cuban Henry Reeve medical brigade has saved millions of lives in the last 15 years in areas of Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia hit by earthquakes, hurricanes, floods and epidemics, a history of solidarity and altruism enriched in recent months in nations fighting the Covid-19. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel denounces US silence after a month of embassy attack También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel denounces US silence after a month of embassy attack Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban foreign minister condemns death of African-American in US Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban scientific breakthroughs favor situation against Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty