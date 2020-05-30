Diaz-Canel denounces US silence after a month of embassy attack Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced this Saturday the silence of the United States government one month after the terrorist attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington D.C. The Cuban president shared on Twitter an article published in the national newspaper Granma with the denunciations of the alternate permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ana Silvia Rodríguez. The diplomat addressed a letter to the president of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the day before, where she emphasized that the terrorist attack is a direct result of the hostile policy of the US government against Cuba. Rodriguez recalled that in the early morning hours of April 30th, Cuban-born citizen Alexander Alazo fired 32 projectiles from a semi-automatic assault rifle at the legation building in Washington D.C., where 10 officials were present. The serious incident endangered the lives and safety of the diplomatic mission’s personnel and their families, and as a result of the impacts, material damage to the building was reported, the text added. The purpose of the letter is to urge Muhammad-Bande, in his capacity as President of the General Assembly, to issue a statement condemning such an act, taking into account the firm position of that organization against international terrorism. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban foreign minister condemns death of African-American in USSiguiente French Communist Party supports Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors También te puede interesar French Communist Party supports Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban foreign minister condemns death of African-American in US Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban scientific breakthroughs favor situation against Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty