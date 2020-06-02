Latin America, epicenter of the pandemic in the world

In the last 24 hours, five of the 10 countries that have reported the largest number of new cases of COVID-19 on the world are from the Americas: Brazil, the United States, Peru, Chile and Mexico, said Monday the emergency director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Michael Ryan.

During the regular conference on the novel coronavirus, the WHO executive said that “the countries with the largest number of increases in cases are Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, Argentina and Bolivia and that although the numbers are not yet exponential in some of these countries, we are seeing a progressive increase on a daily level”.

The expert warned that health systems are already beginning to be put under pressure across the region, as many countries try to understand the scale of the epidemic.

Ryan explained that the number of people living in urban settings, as well as poverty, are some of the factors pushing the intensity of transmission.

For the director of emergencies, there is an “absolute need” to protect Latin America and the Caribbean: “No one is safe until everyone is safe,” he concluded.

