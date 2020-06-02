Cuba: 1,826 Covid-19 recoveries Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The toll of Covid-19 recoveries in Cuba rose to 1,826 today, after the hospital discharge of 17 patients in the last few hours was reported, who are still under epidemiological surveillance. In his usual press briefing, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), reported these 17 people went home under daily medical supervision from primary health care. 172 patients confirmed as positive for Covid-19 , the so-called active cases, have been admitted so far; of these 169 are clinically progressing and three remain in serious condition. In total, 429 patients are hospitalized and another 1,728 are being treated at their home. The number of cases detected reached 2,083 on Monday, after the inclusion of 38 new cases. No deceased was reported, so the death toll remains at 83. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba denounces increased US aggression También te puede interesar Cuba denounces increased US aggression Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President calls to generate post Covid19 strategy Hace 18 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: 33 of the new 38 cases of Covid-19, were asymptomatic Hace 18 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty