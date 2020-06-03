Brazilian foundation: Cuban doctors deserve Nobel Peace Prize Hace 45 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad A statement released by the Mauricio Grabois Foundation, a civil entity established by the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), indicates that Cuban health professionals deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for their exemplary performance in situations of disasters and epidemics, especially in the fight against Covid-19 in the world. The text indicates that the ‘Henry Reeve’ contingent is an aspect of a policy of solidarity of Cuba with the peoples of the world, and states that these brigades are the result of a humanist project of the Cuban State that involves the training of young doctors from Cuba and many other countries, including Brazil. The communiqué ensures that the members of the Henry Reeve possess advanced scientific knowledge and ethical principles, demonstrated by numerous examples, such as the health care of the Cuban people and in compliance with internationalist missions and medical collaboration in more than 100 countries all over the world. For this purpose, the brigade is present in many places in the world whenever the international community requests humanitarian aid, as has been the case of Haiti, Chile, Pakistan and Guatemala, among others. The writing notes that such performance was appreciated with the awarding of the Foetus Prize by Italy in 2016, and one year later, the Lee Jong Wook by the World Health Organization, in recognition of the brigade’s medical work and emergency assistance to more than 3,5 million people in 21 countries affected by natural disasters and epidemics. As a result of these events, the foundation ‘joins all those who postulate the recognition of the ‘Henry Reeve’ Brigade as an institution that represents the peace and cooperation of the peoples in the preservation of life and health of the most suffering populations in the world’. Fuente:PL imop/ Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba’s inclusion in US list distort true, Foreign Minister saysSiguiente Diaz-Canel ratifies Cuba defends peace without conditions También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel ratifies Cuba defends peace without conditions Hace 42 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s inclusion in US list distort true, Foreign Minister says Hace 48 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba with good results applying Biomodulin T to prevent Covid-19 Hace 51 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty