Cuba reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 12 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,119 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Thursday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Wednesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the fifth consecutive day that there were no additional deaths from the virus on the island. A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,839 patients have recovered — with 9 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Wednesday.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

