Cuban president calls U.S. government immoral and arrogant

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has called the United States government immoral, arrogant and perverse for its escalation of hostility against the people of the Caribbean nation.

“The imperial government is applying new sanctions that affect the Cuban people, while the American people are being harshly hit by the pandemic and racist repression,” the Cuban leader remarked on his personal Twitter account. With the tag #NoMoreBlocking and a photo with the phrase “Sanctions are a crime,” the president said that here in Cuba, no one surrenders.

Earlier, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez strongly rejected the sanctions announced by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo against seven Cuban entities.

Rodriguez denounced that the measures are aimed at affecting Cuban families, and described as shameful and criminal Washington’s efforts to tighten the blockade against the island in the midst of efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day before, Washington sanctioned three hotels, two diving centers and a marine park for tourists, as well as the financial institution Fincimex, under the pretext that they are military property.

Those entities, which are added to 200 others previously punished, will be prohibited from doing business with U.S. companies or citizens.

The actions are part of Washington’s effort to deprive Cuba of the resources needed for its development, as part of a hostile policy and the economic, commercial and financial siege it imposed nearly 60 years ago, and which intensified after Donald Trump moved into the White House in 2017.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

