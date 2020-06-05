CubaCoop discredits in France Cuba’s inclusion in list on terrorism Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) on Thursday discredited the island’s inclusion in the list of countries the United States considers do not cooperate with its anti-terrorism efforts, a decision described as arbitrary and unfounded. In a statement to which Prensa Latina had access, CubaCoop strongly condemned the measure announced on May 13 by the US Department of State, which framed Washington’s efforts to attack and economically suffocate the Caribbean nation. ‘Any slander and lie is good for President Donald Trump in his aim of discrediting that peaceful country, destroying its economy and impoverishing its population,’ denounced the association that has carried out dozens of cooperation projects in Cuba in the last 25 years. According to CubaCoop, the US hostility encourages the commission of terrorist actions against the Caribbean nation. An example is the April 30 attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington DC, where a man with an assault rifle fired at least 30 shots into the facade and the lobby of the diplomatic headquarters, the association stated. CubaCoop insisted that Cuba’s inclusion in the US unilateral list was based on lies about the situation of the presence in Havana of guerrilla fighters of Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), who arrived in there as part of the peace talks interrupted by Bogota without respecting the Protocol in Case of Breaking off Negotiation. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban medical brigade to fight Covid-19 in GuineaSiguiente Diaz-Canel praises scientists’ work in the fight against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel praises scientists’ work in the fight against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban medical brigade to fight Covid-19 in Guinea Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad United Arab Emirates sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty