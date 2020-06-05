Cuban medical brigade to fight Covid-19 in Guinea Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad A Cuban medical brigade left for Guinea to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, first deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, reported. The medical brigade is made up of 11 doctors and 10 nurses, Teresita Gonzalez tweeted. We were there (Guinea) to fight the Ebola outbreak in 2014, she recalled, asserting Cuba and Africa are united for good. According to official data, Cuba has sent over 2,600 medical collaborators, devided into 33 brigades, to 26 nations so as to help fight Covid-19. Cuba is an real example of international aid and ‘represents the only nation that once again proves amid this dramatic pandemic what solidarity internationalism really is,’ she added. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior United Arab Emirates sends Covid-19 aid to CubaSiguiente CubaCoop discredits in France Cuba’s inclusion in list on terrorism También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel praises scientists’ work in the fight against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad CubaCoop discredits in France Cuba’s inclusion in list on terrorism Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad United Arab Emirates sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty