Diaz-Canel praises scientists' work in the fight against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised yesterday scientists' work in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. On exchanging with healthcare researchers, during a work meeting to check the plan of action to combat the SARS Cov-2 virus, the head of State described as efficient their work. He indicated that such effort does not stop, but rather is boosted by the opening of new research lines; in addition to contributions and results are being strengthened confirming the certainty the country will overcome the pandemic. Diaz-Canel insisted on the importance of keeping the social distancing measures adopted by the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and recalled that easing these measures is going to occur on due time, gradually and without improvisation. According to Cuban television, at the meeting it was unfolded that up to now some 460 scientific investigations of different kinds have been carried out in Cuba. Experts provided details on a study, which is being carried out in several municipalities of Havana to test the effectiveness of the Cuban vaccine against meningitis in raising people's innate immunity to prevent serious forms of Covid-19 disease. Likewise, doctors explained the results of the actions carried out in a nursing home in the central province of Santa Clara, where the timely application of measures made possible the favorable evolution of the majority of Covid-19 patients and their contacts. Fuente: PL/imop