United Arab Emirates sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad An airplane with eight tons of medical products to contribute to the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus caused by Covid-19, left Abu Dhabi here this Thursday for Cuba as solidarity help of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The donation includes protection means and equipment for around eight thousand health professionals who attend to patients in the island's hospitals. In statements to the local agency WAM, the UAE ambassador in Havana, Bader Abdulla Saeed Almatroshi, highlighted the 'strong ties' between his country and Cuba in recent years. It meant that solidarity aid to Cuba is a sign of cooperation between the two nations and will help overcome the Covid-19 crisis, which has affected 2,119 people on the island so far. Almatroshi stressed that with the delivery the UAE leaders are sending a message of support and solidarity to the Caribbean country and its frontline workers (health professionals), many of whom volunteered to face the deadly virus in other countries 'with immense courage and resolve. More than twenty brigades of the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent, made up of thousands of Cuban doctors and other specialists, left for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and Europe to contribute their solidarity aid against the pandemic. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president calls U.S. government immoral and arrogantSiguiente Cuban medical brigade to fight Covid-19 in Guinea