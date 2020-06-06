Cuba: attacker of police officers captured Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Ministry of the Interior of Cuba informed about the arrest of an individual who attacked members of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), as a result of which an officer was killed and two others were injured. The serious incident occurred early on Friday, in the PNR substation in Calabazar, Havana, where an individual with an extremely bad social conduct and a criminal record attacked them with a knife and took the gun assigned to one of the officers, the Ministry said in a communiqué. As a consequence of the attack, First Lieutenant Yoannis Rodriguez Rivero, 34, who was the officer on watch at the abovementioned unit and had been a police officer for 16 years, died of serious injuries in the neck. First Non-Commission Officer Georvis Ley Cuenca, 30, a police car driver from the same PNR unit, was admitted at the Enrique Cabrera Hospital and is reported in a serious condition with risks for his life, the communiqué says. It adds that First Non-Commission Officer Ariel Rojas Tomas, 48, a desk officer in the same PNR unit, was also wounded during the incident. According to the press release, five hours after the attack, joint forces from the Ministry of the Interior and the community located and captured the perpetrator, who was identified as Yusniel Tirado Aldama, 27, a resident in the above-mentioned Havana municipality, who was in the possession of the stolen gun. The citizen, who has no employment relationship, is a former inmate who was sentenced for the crime of attack, perpetrated the aggression individually. He also has a criminal record for burglary with forced entry, lesions, drug possession, damage to property and handling stolen goods. The communiqué adds that immediately, anti-Cuba media reported on the incident and manipulated it, as traditionally, linking it to an alleged rejection of the measures being taken in the country to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Criminal acts like this will not remain unpunished. The forces of the National Revolutionary Police have and will always have the support of our legal rules and the revolutionary people that they defend, the communiqué says. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president expresses indignation over attack on police officers También te puede interesar Cuban president expresses indignation over attack on police officers Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Some 3,500 Cubans return home on humanitarian flights Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel praises scientists’ work in the fight against Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty