Cuba reports 40 new Covid-19 cases, totaling 2,173 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Authorities from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Saturday that 40 patients tested positive for the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, totaling 2,173 cases so far, while no deaths have been reported for seven consecutive days. Of 2,004 tests carried out on Friday, 40 people tested positive for the virus, and 116,468 samples have been so far tested in Cuba, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, said during his regular press briefing on the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. All 40 patients are Cubans, 22 are crew members of a merchant ship from Mexico, while 18 are from Havana, and no have been reported for seven consecutive days, so the death toll remains at 83. Dr. Duran noted that the absence of deaths by coronavirus confirms the effectiveness of the protocols and behaviors applied in the patients' care, the validity of the measures adopted and the efforts made by experts and scientists in caring and treating Covid-19 patients. For clinical-epidemiological surveillance, 312 people have been admitted in hospitals, 1,817 other people are being monitored at home by the Primary Health Care system, while 233 are active patients, 230 of whom are clinically stable, Dr. Duran explained. Since the first Covid-19 case was detected on March 11, Cuba has been working hard on a government plan to curb the spread of the disease. Fuente: PL/imop