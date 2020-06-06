Some 3,500 Cubans return home on humanitarian flights Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced today that more than 3,500 Cubans stranded in 35 countries returned to the country on humanitarian flights organized by the government and its counterparts. Despite the epidemiological situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts continue to guarantee the protection of our citizens, Rodriguez said on his Twitter account. Without giving details, the foreign minister said that this return was possible thanks to Cuba’s efforts. Meanwhile, in a tweet, the director general of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad, Ernesto Soberon, reported that a new group of Cubans is in Mexico about to return to Havana. ‘After their arrival, necessary isolation and, later, to enjoy theirs loved ones at home,’ Soberon said. He also explained that the island’s consulates around the world continue to provide every possible support to their compatriots. Since the Caribbean nation closed its borders, except for residents here, groups have returned from Ecuador, Mexico, the United States, Panama, Guyana, Peru, Angola and Russia. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel praises scientists’ work in the fight against Covid-19Siguiente Cuban president expresses indignation over attack on police officers También te puede interesar Cuba: attacker of police officers captured Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president expresses indignation over attack on police officers Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel praises scientists’ work in the fight against Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty