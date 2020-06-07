Cuba reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 18 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,191 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Sunday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Saturday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the eighth consecutive day that there have been no additional deaths from coronavirus on the island. A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,862 patients have recovered — with 7 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Friday.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

