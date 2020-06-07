US blockade against Cuba condemned from Ireland

In Ireland, the Association of Cuban Residents in that nation condemned the increase in attacks by the United States on the Caribbean island and urged the European Union (EU) to denounce Washington’s actions.

Through a statement, the organization criticized the imposition of new sanctions on Cuba and the maneuvers of the Donald Trump administration to prevent the Caribbean island from acquiring the necessary resources to face the pandemic of COVID-19, reported Prensa Latina news agency.

The group condemned the campaign promoted by the US government to defame the work of Cuban medical brigades in various parts of the world and also recalled that last April 30, the Cuban embassy in Washington was object of a terrorist attack, which was neither condemned nor clarified by the United States.

The Association of Cuban Residents in Ireland also denounced the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington for almost six decades and recognized the efforts made by the Caribbean nation to contain the pandemic despite the difficulties caused by that policy.

We thank the many voices who expressed solidarity and urge the EU, governments, parliamentarians and political forces to hold up the legitimate values and principles that uphold European society, the document says.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

fny