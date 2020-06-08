ALBA-TCP rejects US coercive measures against Cuba

The Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) rejected on Sunday the new coercive measures package announced by the government of the United States against Cuba.

In a statement, the integration block rejected the inclusion of seven new companies from the island in the illegal List of Restricted Cuban Entities, issued by the U.S. State Department.

The coercive, unilateral and meddling measure, which violates International Law, affects entities in the financial and tourism fields in Cuba and shows the criminal interest of tightening the economic, commercial and financial blockade, and affecting the Cuban people and family, the agency denounced.

In this sense, the ALBA-TCP countries condemned the new aggression and denounced before the international community this kind of criminal measures, in the midst of the global crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous week the US administration of Donald Trump had punished three hotels, two diving centers and a marine park for tourists, as well as the financial institution Fincimex, under the pretext of being military property.

The Cuban government denounced the measures as aimed at affecting families, and described as shameful and criminal Washington’s efforts to tighten the blockade against Cuba in the midst of efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

