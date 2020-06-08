Diaz-Canel recalls Fidel Castro’s expression of trust in U.S. people
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled an expression by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in which he trusts the US people to curb the fanatics of power in the United States.
“(…) many peoples of the world will put their greatest hopes in the American people themselves. It is the only one that can stop and put a straitjacket on the fanatics of power, arbitrariness and war (…)”, the president wrote in his Twitter account.
Referring to the U.S. government in another tweet, the president said that in addition to condemning, blocking and slandering other peoples, they are now attacking the North American people with violence and brutal racism.
In that way Diaz-Canel talked about the violent response of the U.S. authorities against the demonstrators in several cities of the northern country for the murder of the black man George Floyd, almost two weeks ago.
Fuente: Prensa Latina.
fny