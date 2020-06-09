Cuba participates in extraordinary session of Unesco executive board

Cuba is participating in the 6th extraordinary session of the Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), which brings together virtually all of its 58 Member States and Observers of the Organization.

The Cuban delegation is headed by Oscar Leon Gonzalez, Cuba’s representative to the Executive Council and President of the Cuban National Commission for Unesco, and Yahima Esquivel, Cuba’s Permanent Delegate to that Organization.

The aim of this online meeting is to analyze the consequences and impact of the COVID-19 crisis on UNESCO’s Programme and Activities, as well as the adaptation of the Executive Board’s working methods to continue working in the current circumstances of confinement.

In his opening speech, Agapito Mba Mokuy, President of the Executive Council, expressed his gratitude to all the health personnel who have been on the front line of the battle against the novel coronavirus and highlighted the impact of the crisis on education and on vulnerable sectors such as the people with disabilities, the elderly, women and girls, according to Cubaminrex.

He also called for the fight against all forms of discrimination, since “no one should be left behind in the response to the crisis”.

For her part, Ms Audrey Azoulay, director general of Unesco, acknowledged the strong impact of the crisis on the Organization’s sectors of concern and stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation in science, the exchange of information and ethics in data processing in science and artificial intelligence.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

fny