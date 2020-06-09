Cuba reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

Cuba reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Cubaminrex.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 5 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,205 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Monday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  This is the tenth consecutive day that there have been no additional deaths from coronavirus on the island.

A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,880 patients have recovered -with 12 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.

