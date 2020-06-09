Governor highlights Cuban humanitarian internationalism in Peru

Peru’s Moquegua Governor Zenon Cuevas highlighted the humanitarian internationalism by Cuban doctors, when he officially introduced a medical brigade that came this country to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Cueva highlighted the presence of the Cuban health professionals and their vocation to serve humanity, when Peru and Moquegua are fighting a pandemic that is killing many people and is causing anxiety, stress and frustration in the country.

The governor also highlighted Cuba’s great progress in medicine and education, which is why he wanted to have a medical brigade for more than a year, before the current pandemic began.

He urged Moquegua doctors to work along with Cuban physicians and learn from their experience.

Cuevas also thanked Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel for sending the 85-health-professional brigade, 16 of which were assigned to Moquegua, led by Dr. Dania Alvelo.

Fuente: Cubaminrex.

fny