Cuba reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 6 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,211 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Wednesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours -up to 12 midnight Tuesday night -fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  This is the eleventh consecutive day that there have been no additional deaths from coronavirus on the island.

A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,886 patients have recovered -with 6 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Tuesday.

