Minister of Public Health, will update WHO on COVID-19 in Cuba

José Angel Portal, Cuban Minister of Public Health, will carry out an update on COVID-19 on the Caribbean island to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The presentation will take place at the weekly meeting that this organization conducts with its member countries, reported the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).

Last month, Cuba reiterated to WHO and its member states the willingness to cooperate and share its modest experiences, when MINSAP head spoke at the 73rd World Health Assembly.

When the first cases were diagnosed on the Caribbean island, last March 11, measures from the National Plan prepared in accordance with the protocols and good practices of WHO were already applied, Portal said.

He stressed that this daily follow-up has made it possible to strengthen epidemiological surveillance, guarantee early diagnosis and timely treatment of the disease.

Its implementation is supported by a free and resilient health system, with an indicator of 9.0 doctors per thousand inhabitants that allows coverage to 100 percent of the population; and also in a medical-pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, with novel products for the treatment of the disease such as Interferon alfa-2B, monoclonal antibodies, the CIGB 258 peptide and Surfacen, he added.

Thanks to this, the country has been currently in a favorable scenario in facing the pandemic, Portal noted.

By the end of June 9, Cuba accumulated 124,947 samples carried out and 2,211 positive cases (1.8 percent), 240 of them remain on hospitals with 99.5 percent with stable clinical evolution.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

