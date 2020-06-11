World organizations recognize Cuban doctors solidarity work against COVID-19

Authorities and solidarity groups from different world nations, expressed on Tuesday their admiration and gratitude for the work done by Cuban doctors in the confrontation with COVID-19.

Dutch doctor and professor Paul Jonas described Cuban health professionals as an example for humanity and supported the international call to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Internationalist Contingent Henry Reeve.

In this regard, Silvia Lutucuta, Angolan health minister, referring to the Cuban doctors working in her country, said that “they came, on the one hand, to give training, and on the other, to provide assistance,” she stressed, distinguishing the country’s need to “take a positive step, having doctors with the necessary skills” in different specialties, Cubaminrex published.

At the same time, Zenon Cuevas, governor of the Peruvian region of Moquegua, highlighted the humanitarian internationalism of Cuban doctors, when he officially presented a brigade that joined the fight against COVID-19.

Currently, more than 3,000 Cuban professionals are providing humanitarian aid in more than 20 nations in the Americas, Africa and Europe, who have treated a total of 67,653 patients and saved 2,091 lives.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

fny