Cuba and Venezuela strengthen collaboration in judicial matters

Maikel Moreno, president of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela, highlighted the strengthening of inter-institutional relations between the judicial bodies of his nation and Cuba.

During a meeting with Dagoberto Rodriguez, Cuban Ambassador in Caracas, Moreno assured that the ties in judicial matters between both countries are a reflection of those existing in the diplomatic sphere, as well as the brotherhood between the two peoples, according to Prensa Latina news agency.

For his part, Rodriguez pointed out the strength of mutual cooperation, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the face of the health crisis, the Venezuelan magistrate confirmed that Judiciary continues its work in a sustained manner, with the aim of guaranteeing access to justice and due process for citizens, in compliance with the postulates established in the Constitution.

Venezuela and Cuba maintain bilateral collaboration programs after the signing of the comprehensive agreement in 2000 between Commanders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro, who promised to develop common projects in areas such as health, education, sports, tourism, agriculture, energy and oil.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

fny