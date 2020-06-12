Cuba reported 14 positive cases for COVID-19

Cuba studied 2,090 samples, resulting in 14 positive cases. The country accumulates 129,132 samples and 2,233 positive ones (1.7%).

At the close of June 11; 558 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 445 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The 14 confirmed cases were Cubans and 13 of them were contacts of previous confirmed cases, while the source of infection was not identified in the remaining one.

Twelve of the diagnosed cases were men and the rest (2) were women.

The most affected age group was that of U40 with 10 cases (71.4%) and all the new positives were asymptomatic.

Only 245 of the patients infected with the virus in Cuba remain admitted and 241 (98.3%) of them show stable clinical evolutions.

The amount of deaths reaches 84 (none yesterday), there have been two evacuated and 1,902 discharges (85.2%) (nine yesterday) and four patients in serious condition are reported. ba reported 14 positive cases for COVID-19.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

fny