Russia to produce Covid-19 vaccine in September

At least two Russian scientific institutions could begin in September producing vaccines against the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, responsible for Covid-19, which so far has caused 430,119 deaths worldwide and 6,829 in Russia.

According to Tatiana Galikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Social Bloc, the Gamelei Institute for Microbiological Research, in cooperation with the Defense Ministry’s Institute 48, and the Vektor Scientific Center, are well advanced in developing the vaccines.

If the clinical trials are successful (in the first case with volunteers from the military, and in the second case with civilians), mass production could begin in late August or in September, she said.

Russia reported 520,129 positive cases of Covid-19, after finding 8,706 new infections and 114 deaths on Saturday. The country’s mortality rate remained at 1.3 percent, according to the Russian operation general staff in charge of the fight against the disease.

The authorities reported 5,271 new recoveries, for a total of 274,641, which represents a national recovery coefficient of 53 percent.

mm/PL