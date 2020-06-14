Cuba detects 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

Hace 40 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba detects 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Foto: Radio Habana Cuba.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 10 new cases detected of COVID-19, for an total of 2,248 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Sunday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Saturday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 84 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,948 patients have recovered — with 25 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Saturday.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny

Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba remembers Antonio Maceo 175 years after his birth

Hace 16 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Russia to produce Covid-19 vaccine in September

Hace 18 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba reported 14 positive cases for COVID-19

Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *