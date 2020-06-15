Cuban medical brigade departs for Turks and Caicos Islands to combat COVID-19

A Cuban medical brigade belonging to the Henry Reeve contingent, made up of nine doctors and 10 nurses, is leaving today for the Turks and Caicos Islands to combat COVID-19.

In the farewell act at the Central Medical Cooperation Unit (UCCM), the brigade members reaffirmed their commitment to help as much as possible to that people in midst of the current pandemic, and recalled Ernesto ¨Che¨ Guevara’s internationalist legacy.

Juan Delgado, UCCM head, said that the arrival of the contingent on that Caribbean archipelago “is a milestone of Cuban medical collaboration.”

Alfredo Moran, head of the brigade, affirmed that every day the world recognition of Cuban medical collaboration increases despite the discrediting campaign by the US government.

Marcia Cobas, Deputy Minister of Public Health; and Santiago Badia, Secretary General of the National Union of Health Workers, attended the farewell ceremony.

The health personnel who are leaving today for the Turks and Caicos Islands join the more than three thousand Cuban collaborators present in 28 nations – 35 brigades – to combat the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

fny