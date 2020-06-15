Cuba’s health system’s role in response to COVID-19

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on Monday that the successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic is based on a universal and free public health system.

Despite the economic pressures, our country devotes 27.5 percent of the state budget to support the health system and social assistance, said Rodriguez on his Twitter account.

Since Cuba reported its first cases on March 11th, some 2,200 people have fallen ill on the island, 85 percent of whom have been cured.  Authorities have reported 84 deaths, but no deaths have occurred in four consecutive days.

