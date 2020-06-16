Cuba detects 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 11 new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,273 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Monday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the fifth consecutive day that there have been no deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 84 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,994 patients have recovered — with 29 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny