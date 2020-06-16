President says example of Cuba shatters U.S. lies

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel says that the example of the Caribbean island destroys the slanders and lies of the imperial hawks of the United States.

Commenting on an article in the Granma newspaper titled “More discredit, more solidarity,” the president explained that the Caribbean nation shares what it has.

Cuba has sent more than 3,000 health workers to 28 countries to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.  For months, the U.S. government has maintained a campaign to discredit and persecute the medical collaboration of the Caribbean nation.

As the call grows from organizations around the world to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Physicians Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, the Empire continues with its lies and deceptions.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

