Cuba prepares to implement Covid-19 recovery plan

The Cuban government is finalizing details to soon implement the recovery plan from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero has reiterated that the country will go through a gradual de-escalation process, without haste and taking into account the characteristics and situation of each territory.

During the daily meeting of the Cuban executive to check the epidemiological situation, the Head of Government stated that hygiene and physical distancing measures will be strictly necessary at all stages.

At the meeting, led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, authorities analyzed the questions and expectations of the population related to the planned strategy to return to normality after overcoming the peak of the disease.

As announced last week, that plan covers 3 phases, an initial stage still under strict health protocols in several territories that include physical distancing, the mandatory use of facemasks, need for remote work, among other regulations.

Havana and Matanzas, the western Cuban provinces where all the latest positive patients are located, will probably take longer to move through the 3 stages established in the plan due to their epidemiological outlook.

The rest of the country’s 13 provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud remain for past 20 days without reporting cases with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Fuente Pl/mm