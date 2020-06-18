Cuba condemns all expressions of racism, Cuban FM says

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Wednesday on Twitter that his country condemns all demonstrations of racism, racial discrimination and xenophobia.

We join our voice to the debate in #HRC43, he expressed in reference to the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council resumed this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Rodriguez Parrilla added that in an increasingly unequal and complex world, it is a duty to fight against human rights violations based on skin color and ethnicity.

In another tweet, the Cuban FM indicated that 22 percent of those dead from COVID-19 in the United States are African Americans, although they represent 12.7 percent of that country’s population.

The pandemic has aggravated social inequalities and shown the deficiencies of a system where the poor and minorities are not protected, he concluded.

At the current session of the Human Rights Council, which will end this Friday, the Cuban delegation will table three draft resolutions, on the impact of the foreign debt on the enjoyment of human rights, on the right to food and on cultural rights.

