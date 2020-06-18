Cuba will participate in the XXV Ordinary Ministerial Meeting of the Association of Caribbean States

Cuba will participate this Friday in the 25th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), which will be held virtually.

At the meeting, there will be an exchange of views on the actions being carried out by the ACS in the areas of tourism, trade, transport, prevention and mitigation of natural disasters, as well as on the sustainability of the Caribbean Sea.

It is also expected that the new Secretary General of the Association and the new Executive Board of the Ministerial Council and the Special Committees will be elected.

The current challenges reinforce the validity of the founding principles and objectives of the Association and its importance as a body for consultation, agreement and cooperation to advance the unity and integration of the Greater Caribbean.

In the context of the current global health contingency, the ACS generated actions for the benefit of the health of the peoples of the Greater Caribbean, such as the First Special Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Health on COVID-19, held virtually on March 24. The event was attended by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

The First Regional Technical Meeting of ACS Member States and Associate Members on COVID-19, held at the initiative of Cuba, was held on May 4, where it was decided to move toward the creation of a multi-sectoral Technical Working Group to coordinate the confrontation, mitigation and recovery from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Greater Caribbean.

The role of the ACS as a regional and international reference for cooperation among the Peoples and Governments of the Greater Caribbean is reinforced in these circumstances of confrontation with the Covid-19.

The meeting will present the status of compliance and implementation of the 2019-2021 Triennial Action Plan with the main tasks of the Association.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny