Cuba reported 10 positive cases for COVID-19

Cuba studied 2,543 samples resulting in 10 positive cases. The country accumulates 146,276 samples and 2,305 positive ones (1.6%).

By the close of June 18; 334 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 664 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The 10 confirmed cases were Cubans and 5 of them were contacts of previous confirmed cases, while the source of infection was not identified in the remaining five.

Eight of those cases were women and the rest (2) were men.

The most affected age group was that of people between 40-60 years old with 5 cases (50%) and seven (70%) of the new positives were asymptomatic.

Only 181 of the patients infected with the virus in Cuba remain admitted and 180 (99.4%) of them show stable clinical evolutions.

The amount of deaths reaches 85 (none yesterday), there have been two evacuated and 2,037 discharges (88.5%) (17 yesterday) and there is reported one patient in critical condition.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

fny