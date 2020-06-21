Cuba and Egypt approach through the radio

With similarities and a decades-long relationship that continues today, Cuba and Egypt could be brought closer through music, radio and the spreading of content on each other.

Egyptian-Cuban ties are historical, strengthened in the 60’s, there is a great similarity between their peoples and strong ties at a government level, said the president of Cairo Radio, Mohamed Nawar, at the end of a meeting with the island’s ambassador, Tania Aguiar, whose wrap-up was broadcast on local TV.

The Cuban side – he added – will enrich us with its beautiful music that we all know very well, they sing and dance salsa and more, we can take advantage of that and spread it through different radio stations, especially those aimed at young people or the Middle East, he said. After thanking the diplomat for her presence in his office at the Radio and Television Institute, Nawar commented that this is a fruitful start, a good step towards greater success.

Interviewed by journalists at the end of the event, Aguiar said that such talks allowed us to appreciate how far both nations can go with collaborative initiatives. We are looking for an approach, exploring ways of cooperation, which could be materialized with exchanges of information with Prensa Latina News Agency, in addition to promoting our musical forms and other samples of Caribbean culture, a mixture of influences, added the ambassador. The Egyptian side showed interest in creating a regular space for programs on Cuba in cooperation with Prensa Latina.

Both countries have points of contact, potential and mutual sympathy that will allow them to deepen ties, which date back to 1949, Aguiar emphasized.We have, she stressed, a high degree of convergence on the multilateral agenda, as we both advocate for the defense of the right to peace, support for the Palestinian cause, the need for the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the fight against terrorism, to name a few examples.

Throughout these decades there has been empathy between the Egyptian and Cuban leaders that had a climax in the meeting of Fidel Castro with Gamal Abdel Nasser in New York in 1960, where they arrived to attend the 15th Session of the United Nationas General Assembly, she pointed out in previous statements to Prensa Latina.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

