Cuba detects 3 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba reporta 3 nuevos casos positivos a la COVID-19, ningún fallecido y 32 altas médicas. Foto: Cubadebate.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were three new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,312 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Sunday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Saturday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 85 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,103 patients have recovered — with 32 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Saturday.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny

Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba and Egypt approach through the radio

Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Casa de las Américas calls for an end to racism and to stop fascism in the US and the world

Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba reported 10 positive cases for COVID-19

Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *