Chilean committee condemns US maneuvers against Cuban doctors.

The Coordinating Committee of Solidarity with Cuba in Chile condemned a bill introduced by three US senators who seeks to punish the countries that request health support from the the Caribbean island.

In a statement released on Saturday, the group described the initiative introduced by the Cuban-origin legislators as an example of absolute contempt for human life.

They are fervent enemies of the Cuban people and their intention is to further tighten the blockade the United States has imposed on Cuba.

The statement also specifies that the Coordinating Committee will continue a campaign in Chile so that the Government of Sebastian Piñera requests the presence of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade to collaborate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the increase in coronavirus cases, which have oversaturated public and private health centers, we will spare no effort to request assistance from the Henry Reeve Brigade to partially mitigate the work and effort that our health officials are making in Chile, the committee stated.

