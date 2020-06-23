Cuban FM says Bolton’s confessions confirm US danger Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The confessions of former US National Security Advisor John Bolton confirm the danger posed by the United States to regional stability, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday. A foreign policy that responds to interests of domination, based on the Monroe Doctrine, lies, manipulates and intimidates, while it violates international law, Rodriguez pointed out on his Twitter account. The revelations from the former advisor, who left the White House in September 2019, are contained in his self-biographic book The Room Where It Happened, which will be launched on Tuesday after the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to stop its publication failed. Bolton said that Trump noted that invading Venezuela would be great, he asked China to help him to win his reelection this year, and insisted on building a wall along the south border with clear electoral objectives. Actually, Bolton pointed out that Trump did not know that the United Kingdom was a nuclear power, and he even asked once if Finland was part of Russia. Bolton worked for former Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan (1981-1989), George Bush (1989-1993) and George W. Bush (2001-2009). Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba: 108 active cases of Covid-19 , 107 clinically stableSiguiente St. Vincent and the Grenadines supports Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors También te puede interesar Cuban Foreign Minister thanks OECS support for medical collaboration Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban industry guarantees vital products despite Covid-19 Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad St. Vincent and the Grenadines supports Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty