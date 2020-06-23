St. Vincent and the Grenadines supports Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The ‘Juan Almeida Bosque’ Association of Cuban Residents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed on Monday its support for the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve Cuban medical brigade. They considered this award should be presented in recognition of their humanitarian work in dealing with pandemics and natural disasters. The Association recalled that the Cuban medical brigades are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic amid the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial US blockade against Cuba for nearly 60 years. In this regard, Cubans residing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have denounced the US attempts against Cuba, which seek to discredit the solidarity character of the Cuban medical missions. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban FM says Bolton’s confessions confirm US dangerSiguiente Cuban industry guarantees vital products despite Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban Foreign Minister thanks OECS support for medical collaboration Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban industry guarantees vital products despite Covid-19 Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM says Bolton’s confessions confirm US danger Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty