St. Vincent and the Grenadines supports Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors

The ‘Juan Almeida Bosque’ Association of Cuban Residents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed on Monday its support for the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve Cuban medical brigade.
They considered this award should be presented in recognition of their humanitarian work in dealing with pandemics and natural disasters.

The Association recalled that the Cuban medical brigades are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic amid the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial US blockade against Cuba for nearly 60 years.

In this regard, Cubans residing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have denounced the US attempts against Cuba, which seek to discredit the solidarity character of the Cuban medical missions.

