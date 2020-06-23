Cuban Foreign Minister thanks OECS support for medical collaboration Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) on Tuesday for its support to his country’s medical cooperation. The Foreign Minister, on Twitter, showed gratitude for the Organization’s recognition of the island’s health professionals who helped in the fight against Covid-19, as well as its condemnation of the U.S. blockade. During the 69th session of the OECS Authority Meeting, held on June 18, the organization approved a resolution repudiating the actions of the United States to discredit Cuban medical cooperation. It also expresses deep appreciation for the solidarity with six member countries of the Organization in their efforts to combat the pandemic. The document highlights the long and exemplary history of Cuba’s collaboration with the Caribbean in the area of health, which it considers invaluable and which has benefited many citizens. In that context, it praises as a remarkable example Operation Miracle, dedicated to the free ophthalmological treatment of those who need to prevent blindness or recover their sight. Currently 473 Cuban health professionals are working alongside their Caribbean colleagues in eight countries, in a contribution to the confrontation with Covid-19. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban industry guarantees vital products despite Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban industry guarantees vital products despite Covid-19 Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad St. Vincent and the Grenadines supports Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM says Bolton’s confessions confirm US danger Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty