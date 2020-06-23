Cuba: 108 active cases of Covid-19 , 107 clinically stable

Cuba’s national director of epidemiology, Francisco Duran, reported Tuesday that 108 active cases of Covid-19 have been admitted to the country, and 107 show stable clinical progress.
In his daily conference at the International Press Center, Duran pointed out that for the fourth day in a row no deaths have been reported in Cuba , and the number of deaths remains at 85.

Two thousand 148 samples were studied for Covid-19, and three were positive.

Now, said Duran, Cuba has 155,381 samples and 2,318 positive ones.

The three confirmed cases were Cuban, and of those diagnosed, one was contact of confirmed cases, and in two the source of infection is not specified.

