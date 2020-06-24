Strict surveillance to begin recovery stage in Cuban capital Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban authorities are closely monitoring Covid-19 today, particularly in the capital, the only territory that has not begun yet the first phase of the country’s recovery. This Tuesday, 102 active cases were still in hospitals in Havana, three of them positive cases on the last day, and most of them with a proven source of infection, according to the daily briefing of the country’s top leaders. In addition, two local transmission events remain open; an incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 5.20 in the last 15 days and with a tendency to decrease in that period; as well as a reproductive rate of the disease of 0.62. According to the capital’s deputy governor, Yanet Hernandez, the incidence rate, the reproductive index, the active cases, the number of positives with a known source of infection in the last 15 days and the events of local transmission of the disease are strictly monitored. These are the five indicators agreed upon for the transition to the different phases of the recovery stage. At the moment, he said, the only one of these points that is not being met is the number of active cases, which represents 8.06 percent of the 1,264 positive cases in Havana since the beginning of the epidemic and needs to be reduced to five. The rest of the provinces are going through the first stage of the three planned for de-escalation with a decrease in the number of local events and contacts and suspects, added Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal. In this regard, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called for not neglecting the measures of distance and control. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior U.S. values are pretext for outrage, says Cuban foreign minister También te puede interesar U.S. values are pretext for outrage, says Cuban foreign minister Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister thanks OECS support for medical collaboration Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban industry guarantees vital products despite Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty