U.S. values are pretext for outrage, says Cuban foreign minister

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said today that the alleged promotion of U.S. values has historically been a pretext for attacking other nations.

The foreign minister stressed in his Twitter account that this way of acting in U.S. foreign policy has been used to defend the economic interests of that country and to establish its domination.

'The alleged promotion of U.S. values in foreign policy has historically been a pretext for outrage in order to defend the interests of big US capital through domination and hegemony,' he wrote on the social network.

The defense of democracy, human rights and freedom, considered values of the North American nation, have become in numerous occasions the justification for the interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

This is proven, for example, by the fierce new type of war unleashed against Venezuela, accused of maintaining an anti-democratic government, ignoring the multiple electoral processes in which Chavism has won.

The aggressions, in this case, have allowed him to obtain billions of dollars from the South American nation.

In the same way, they point to Cuba for allegedly violating human rights, when the island complies with more than 40 international conventions on this matter of which it is a signatory.

In contrast, the United States is only a Party State to 18 human rights instruments, in addition to being the only country in the world that has not ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The racism, violence and police brutality experienced on the US streets in recent days also indicates the hypocrisy of the White House's actions.