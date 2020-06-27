Cuba accuses the US of criminalizing international cooperation Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, today accused the United States of criminalizing the international cooperation offered by the island to confront the Covid-19 pandemic. Washington does it for political reasons, Rodríguez added on his Twitter account, explaining that humanism and solidarity are alien to the White House. The United States government disregards damaging the efforts of third countries to confront the pandemic in order to attack Cuba, the minister added in his tweet. Cuban authorities this week sent Henry Reeve brigades, specialized in dealing with major epidemics, to Guinea Bissau, Martinique and Anguilla, these last two overseas territories of France and the United Kingdom, respectively. The departure of health personnel was after the presentation by the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, of that country’s report on human trafficking, which included Cuba in the worst location (level three) and rated the medical missions as forced labor. This announcement coincides with the intense campaign of the Donald Trump administration against the collaboration of health personnel of the Caribbean nation in the world, alleging alleged violations in their treatment and payment. Despite this, numerous governments request the help of the largest of the Antilles to face the pandemic, as evidenced by the departure of the new brigades. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Friday that the list of human trafficking in which Washington includes the island is false, illegitimate and unilateral and that they blatantly confuse saving people with human trafficking. The empire lies and tries to confuse, added the president, and specified that what they cannot bear is the example of Cuba. Havana has so far sent 38 collaborator brigades to 31 countries in Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East. Of these, the group of 52 aid workers who faced Covid-19 in the northern region of Lombardy (epicenter of the disease in Italy) returned to the island. In addition, Cuba maintains some 28,000 health collaborators in 59 countries, especially in Africa and Latin America. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba accuses the US of criminalizing international cooperation También te puede interesar Cuba accuses the US of criminalizing international cooperation Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban experts assess Havana’s return to normal activities Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Strict surveillance to begin recovery stage in Cuban capital Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty