ALBA-TCP to meet Monday seeking economic, social relief after Covid19

Such purpose is the central objective of a joint meeting of the XX Political Council and the X Economic Council of the organization, set for next Monday virtually.

The meeting is part of an agreement adopted during the High Level Conference on Economy, Finance and Trade within the framework of Covid-19, held last 10.

Both ministerial councils will evaluate the proposals made by the ALBA countries and the special guests during the aforementioned conference, in order to assess the ways of implementation of the initiatives.

At the High-Level Conference, the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, reaffirmed Cuba’s willingness to cooperate with the countries of the Alliance to overcome together the new challenges that the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus holds.

Venezuela and Cuba are founding members of ALBA-TCP, which also include Nicaragua, Dominica, Granada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Created on December 14, 2004, ALBA-TCP has a Political Council made up of the foreign ministers of the member countries, whose main function is to advise the Presidential Council, to which all the leaders belong and which is the highest instance of deliberation, decision and political orientation.

The Economic Council is made up of ministers appointed by each member country from the industries, economy, finance, trade, planning and development sectors.

The latter constitutes an instance of coordination of strategies, policies and projects for the productive, agri-food, industrial, energy, commercial, financial and technological complementation of the Member States.