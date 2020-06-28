ALBA-TCP to meet Monday seeking economic, social relief after Covid19

Hace 18 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Este lunes, Consejos Político y Económico del ALBA-TCP. Foto: Radio Habana Cuba.
The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America PeopleS’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) will seek relief for the economic and social effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the CubanForeign Ministry announced today. from Cuba.
Such purpose is the central objective of a joint meeting of the XX Political Council and the X Economic Council of the organization, set for next Monday virtually.

The meeting is part of an agreement adopted during the High Level Conference on Economy, Finance and Trade within the framework of Covid-19, held last 10.

Both ministerial councils will evaluate the proposals made by the ALBA countries and the special guests during the aforementioned conference, in order to assess the ways of implementation of the initiatives.

At the High-Level Conference, the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, reaffirmed Cuba’s willingness to cooperate with the countries of the Alliance to overcome together the new challenges that the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus holds.

Venezuela and Cuba are founding members of ALBA-TCP, which also include Nicaragua, Dominica, Granada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Created on December 14, 2004, ALBA-TCP has a Political Council made up of the foreign ministers of the member countries, whose main function is to advise the Presidential Council, to which all the leaders belong and which is the highest instance of deliberation, decision and political orientation.

The Economic Council is made up of ministers appointed by each member country from the industries, economy, finance, trade, planning and development sectors.

The latter constitutes an instance of coordination of strategies, policies and projects for the productive, agri-food, industrial, energy, commercial, financial and technological complementation of the Member States.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.
fny
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Barbados promotes Cuba’s medical collaboration

Hace 34 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban foreign minister deplores lack of solidarity in capitalism

Hace 38 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba accuses the US of criminalizing international cooperation

Hace 21 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *