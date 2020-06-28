Cuban foreign minister deplores lack of solidarity in capitalism

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has deplored the absence of solidarity and internationalism in developed and rich capitalism.

On his personal Twitter account, the island’s top diplomat evoked the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro. “They can only arise from the heart of a society that fights for brotherhood among men and peoples, that fights for justice in the world,” he added.

So far, Havana has sent 38 Henry Reeve brigades – medical contingents specialized in confronting major epidemics – to 31 countries in Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East.

These health aid workers joined the more than 28,000 present in 59 countries before the COVID-19 pandemic.

